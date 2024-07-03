Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 116.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

