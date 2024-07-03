Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 922,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.