Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.13. The company had a trading volume of 727,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

