Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.97

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and traded as high as $77.27. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 9,209,681 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

