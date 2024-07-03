Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

CMT opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.