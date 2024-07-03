Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $155,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 321,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.