CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHIB)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CHIB opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Wednesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £26.18 million, a PE ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.29.
About CT UK High Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT UK High Income Trust
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.