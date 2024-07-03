CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHIB)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHIB opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Wednesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £26.18 million, a PE ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.29.

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

