Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 695,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 668,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.