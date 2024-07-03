CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

