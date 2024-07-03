CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CVR Energy traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 23333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

