CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

GDTC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 2,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. CytoMed Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get CytoMed Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.