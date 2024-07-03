Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 4.8%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

