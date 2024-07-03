Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Lifted by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 414.72, a PEG ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,137 shares of company stock valued at $83,243,518. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

