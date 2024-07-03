David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $262.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $85,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

