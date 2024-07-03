David Brainard Sells 2,043 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 169,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65.

On Friday, May 17th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $22,429.56.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.6 %

EVER traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,333. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.