Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 7.7%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 205,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 414,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C($4.92) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.19 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

