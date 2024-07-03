Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.09 and last traded at $143.41. 7,909,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,021,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.47.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,140,245 shares of company stock valued at $829,165,177 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

