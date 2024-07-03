Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 28,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

See Also

