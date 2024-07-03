Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital makes up about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Victory Capital worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

