Denali Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 162,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,441. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

