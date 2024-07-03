Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,147,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,889,741.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 937,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,219 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTSH stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,179. The company has a market cap of $311.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

