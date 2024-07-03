Denali Advisors LLC Invests $172,000 in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 170,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

