Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 218,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Genworth Financial worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 1,136,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

