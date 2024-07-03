Denali Advisors LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of HighPeak Energy worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

HPK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,189. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

About HighPeak Energy

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.