Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 8,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,592. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

