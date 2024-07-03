Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares traded.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY)
Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY)
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.