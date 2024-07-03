Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,093,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,971,000 after buying an additional 5,937,749 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

