DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.08 ($6.54) and last traded at €6.03 ($6.48). Approximately 604,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.81 ($6.24).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.38 and a 200 day moving average of €5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

