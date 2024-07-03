DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €2.18 ($2.34) and last traded at €2.14 ($2.30). Approximately 54,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.10 ($2.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.98.
DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).
