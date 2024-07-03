Didier Papadopoulos Sells 23,188 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.

JOBY stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 5,763,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company's revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 227,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

