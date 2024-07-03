Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 93,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,031. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $276,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

