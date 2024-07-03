Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Raised by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 11.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 1.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $66,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,087 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

