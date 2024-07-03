Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAI stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

