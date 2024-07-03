Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 259,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFNM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.