Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:DDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 181,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.25. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

