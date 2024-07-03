Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.18. 28,382,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 24,445,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter.

