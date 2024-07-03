Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.18. 28,382,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 24,445,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
