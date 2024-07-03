Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $133.60 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

