Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 278,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DSGR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 36,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

