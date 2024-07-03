Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Down 1%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 146,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 271,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$298.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Anthony Sabala sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$26,213.00. Corporate insiders own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

