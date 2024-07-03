Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Down 0.6%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 18,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 82,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dolphin Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

