DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $3,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

