DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 1,051,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,363,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

