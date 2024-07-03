DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.90. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 61,494 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.