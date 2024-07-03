Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORA stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 330,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.