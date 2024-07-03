Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $26.29 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty makes up approximately 4.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.18% of Ryan Specialty worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 245,827 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. 604,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,508. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Bank of America began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

