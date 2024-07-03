Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $33.55 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. AON accounts for 5.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2,196.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.71.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

