Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DUOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 237.64% and a negative net margin of 200.92%. Analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Further Reading

