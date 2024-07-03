easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s current price.

easyJet Trading Up 4.2 %

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 18.70 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 462.90 ($5.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 484.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48). The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

