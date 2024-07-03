Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

