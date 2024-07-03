Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.